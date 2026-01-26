Arts & Entertainment

Bronx Museum opens “must-see” Seventh AIM Biennial show

By Posted on
bxmuseumentrance
Front entrance of the Bronx Museum of the Arts at 1040 Grand Concourse.
Photo ET Rodriguez

Several hundred visitors turned out for the opening of the Bronx Museum’s Seventh AIM Biennial on Jan. 23, which showcased 28 rising local artists and was named a must-see art show by Gothamist and Observer.

Those featured represented the two most recent cohorts from the Bronx Museum’s AIM (formerly called Artist in the Marketplace) program, a prestigious yearlong professional development fellowship for New York City-based artists. 

Organized around the theme “Forms of Connection,” the show featured a wide range of works, including painting, textile, tapestry, video, installation and sculpture, all by working artists not represented by galleries. 

The lively opening celebration fully took over the museum space, with a DJ on the top floor and works shown throughout the two main levels. 

Visitors near the piece titled “Nights in April (River)” by Motohiro Takeda, on view now through June in the Bronx Museum Seventh AIM Biennial. Photo by Emily Swanson

Delvin Lugo of the 2024 AIM fellowship cohort showed a piece in the center of the room that was impossible to miss. “Country to City/Town to City” is a wooden table covered by a lace-edged vintage tablecloth, which Lugo painted with self-portraits and four of the places he has called home. 

The paintings depict Lugo’s family roots in the small mountain town of Monción, Dominican Republic; his previous Williamsburg apartment building nestled into McCarren Park; a family house in Rhode Island, where he spent the COVID pandemic years; and his current East Village apartment building. Self-portraits at each corner of the tablecloth depict Lugo at different ages, which he said reflect growth and progress over four decades of life. 

Artist Delvin Lugo stands with his installation piece, “Country to City/Town to City,” at the Bronx Museum Seventh AIM Biennial show. Photo by Emily Swanson

Lugo said the work fits within themes of chosen family and belonging in the queer community, as well as a love for natural spaces, which he paints in eye-catching colors. Leaves and grass are muted greens, but tree trunks are lavender and the backgrounds are bright Caribbean pink and green. 

“No matter where I move to, nature is usually really where I feel at home, so I wanted to have that as a connecting design throughout it,” he said. 

Detail of Lugo’s paintings on vintage tablecloth, which depict the Dominican Republic, New York City apartment buildings, and a family home in Rhode Island. Photo by Emily Swanson

Lugo said he works frequently with home linens, such as pillowcases, table runners and tablecloths, but this was his first piece that did not hang on a wall. He credited the AIM fellowship for the idea. “This program inspired me to push myself and also, like, go beyond my comfortable level.”

At the same time, by painting onto “nostalgic” materials, Lugo said the heart of his work will be familiar to anyone. 

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re in the Dominican Republic, Asia or the United States,” he said. “All these homes have doilies and all these woven and made materials.” 

The art of surveillance 

Bryan Fernández showed a large work titled “Beso à la Cámara” (“Kiss to the Camera”), created in 2024, which he said offered a commentary on public surveillance in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Artist Bryan Fernández created this piece, “Beso a La Cámara” (“Kiss to the Camera”), as a commentary on public surveillance in NYC and the Dominican Republic.Photo by Emily Swanson
Probably unbeknownst to most, Bryan Fernández’s piece included four small surveillance cameras that livestreamed to a screen near the front desk. Photo by Emily Swanson

The work hangs near the museum entrance and depicts an MTA bus traveling along a city street, with people standing on the side. Plugged into the work are four small cameras, which — probably unbeknownst to most — were live streaming to a small screen at the front desk. 

Fernández said the work is meant to “mimic what’s going on out in the streets,” where police and security surveillance permeate everyday life. “I knew I wanted to make something really, deeply touching New York. Especially where I’m from, Washington Heights,” he said. 

“Beso à la Camera” is also his largest piece to date, which allowed him to “let go of the brush to depict the scenes that I make.” 

“I don’t have to be restricted by a studio space, by even my own imagination. I can just be free to expand,” Fernández said. 

Artist Bryan Fernández at the opening party for the Bronx Museum’s Seventh AIM Biennial, Jan. 23, 2026.Photo by Emily Swanson

In addition to being a working artist, Fernández is also a first-year student in Yale University’s MFA program, which he said has been “transformative” for his practice. “It’s making me really rethink the language I use to describe my practice, why I do the things I do.” 

Fernández said he is excited for the year ahead as he prepares for his debut NYC solo show and first institutional solo show, opening March 17 at International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in Brooklyn.

Overall, he said the past year has been marked by growth and a greater understanding of his consciousness, which feeds the work, imbued with intention and a deeply rooted sense of place.

Whether consciously or unconsciously, “There’s something coming out that is still connected to theory, to the Caribbean, to the Dominican Republic, to New York City, so on and so forth.”

The Seventh AIM Biennial is on view at the Bronx Museum through June 29, and admission is always free. 

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

About the Author

Emily Swanson

Emily Swanson is a reporter at the Bronx Times and 2023 graduate of the CUNY Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Originally from Minneapolis, MN, she now lives in the South Bronx neighborhood of Port Morris. She enjoys cooking, photography and rooting for the Knicks, Timberwolves, Liberty and Yankees.

More in Arts & Entertainment

More from Around NYC