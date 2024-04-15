Bronx McDonald’s shooting leaves one dead, one in critical condition: cops

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant early on Monday morning that left a man dead and another critically wounded, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly double shooting occurred at 279 E. 149 St. in Melrose at approximately 4:03 a.m. on April 15.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to a 911 call of two males shot. When they arrived, they saw two men riddled with gunshot wounds throughout their bodies.

EMS came to the scene and transported both victims to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln Hospital. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. The other victim remains in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish speakers, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes