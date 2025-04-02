Bronx man shot dead after being chased by suspect: cops

Police have identified the Bronx man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon during an apparent car chase with the gunman.

According to police sources, 27-year-old Javier Saul was shot near the Bronx Zoo on East 187th Street inside of his own car after exchanging gunfire with the occupants of a Black SUV around 3:35 p.m. on April 1.

While the motive remains unclear, the shocking broad daylight shootout left locals stunned.

“The person was getting chased from down the block, over here in front of the building. And they shot him right there,” eyewitness Jose Rolon told ABC7.

Police said Saul was struck in the torso, causing him to lose control of the vehicle mere blocks from his home outside of 2325 Southern Blvd. Sources said the victim called a taxi that brought him to Saint Barnabas Hospital — but he could not be saved and was later pronounced dead at the medical center.

Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the incident. The chaos left a street sign uprooted and shell casing strewn across the pavement, according to reports.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.