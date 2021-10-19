Bronx man indicted for vandalizing multiple synagogues in Riverdale

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was indicted on multiple charges, including criminal trespassing as a hate crime, for defacing multiple synagogues in Riverdale earlier this year.

“The defendant allegedly went to multiple synagogues in the Riverdale section of the Bronx and vandalized property,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “Those shameful incidents brought fear and terror to worshippers. To our Bronx Jewish community: we support you and we are also horrified about those attacks. We live in a vibrant, diverse community, and we are united against these appalling acts.”

According to the investigation, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on April 21, Jordan Burnette, 30, of 3333 Hudson Parkway, allegedly entered the Riverdale Jewish Center without permission and activated the fire alarm. The next day, he allegedly threw rocks at the front glass door of the premises, shattering the window and damaging the door.

On April 23, Burnette went to the Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale and allegedly threw rocks at one of the front windows, shattering the glass.

At approximately 10:25 p.m. on April 24, the defendant allegedly threw rocks at the front glass door and widows of the Young Israel of Riverdale Synagogue, damaging the property. Then abnout 20 minutes later, he allegedly threw rocks at the front glass door of the Conservative Adath Synagogue, as well as the office windows and a side window, shattering glass. Then five minutes later, the defendant returned to Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale and allegedly threw rocks at two windows, breaking the glass.

According to the investigation, on the night of April 24, the defendant went back to the Riverdale Jewish Center and allegedly threw rocks at the front glass door and side windows of the premises. On May 1, Burnette returned to the Conservative Adath Synagogue and allegedly took a bicycle from the storage shed. The defendant also allegedly damaged several religious books.

He is due back in court Jan. 11, 2022.