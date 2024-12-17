Bronx man extradited after 18 years for 2006 hit-and-run that killed innocent bystander

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx man accused of killing an innocent bystander in a 2006 hit-and-run following a bar fight has been extradited from Kosovo and arraigned on murder charges, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Monday.

Ahmet Gashi, also known as Ahmet Arifi, 42, was arraigned on Dec. 16, 2024, before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Brenda Rivera. Gashi faces two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was remanded and is due back in court on Jan. 16, 2025.

“After 18 years of eluding authorities, the defendant is facing justice for allegedly mowing a victim down on the sidewalk with his vehicle,” Clark said in a statement. “I thank the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Kosovan authorities for their assistance in returning the defendant so that we may bring closure to this case of senseless murder.”

According to the investigation, on Dec. 31, 2006, around 4:35 a.m., Gashi got into a physical altercation at the Moonlight Restaurant and Bar at 2370 Belmont Ave in the Fordham section of the Bronx. After being removed from the bar, Gashi allegedly continued arguing outside and was told to leave. He then entered his black SUV, sped onto the sidewalk, and drove into a crowd of people, striking 28-year-old Kemal Kolenovic, an innocent bystander. Kolenovic, who was a professional welterweight boxer, was thrown several feet by the impact and later died from his injuries.

Gashi fled the scene and subsequently left the United States, escaping to Kosovo, where he remained for nearly two decades. He was extradited to the United States on Dec. 13, 2024, following efforts by U.S. and Kosovan authorities.