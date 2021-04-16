News

Bronx leaders react to shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota

Protesters rally outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by law enforcement and the National Guard, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S. April 13, 2021.
REUTERS/Leah Millis

As more details emerge regarding the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old, unarmed black Minnesota man Daunte Wright, many Bronx political figures have spoken out against the young man’s apparently accidental killing by the hands of an experienced officer.

At the congressional level, both Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman reacted to the shooting on Twitter:

State senators Jamaal T. Bailey and Alessandra Biaggi also voiced their thoughts on Twitter.

Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson spoke to the Bronx Times on the matter as well.

“I am just disheartened, I’m disgusted, it’s really a shame that another African American man in America has been shot and killed at the hands of police,” Gibson said.

She also expressed skepticism of longtime officer Kim Porter accidentally drawing her gun instead of her taser during the fatal traffic stop.

“A rookie officer, yes I could understand, but a 25-year veteran we have a problem – and all for an air freshener,” the councilwoman added about the former officer now facing second-degree manslaughter charges.

Gibson too noted that the uproar of protests over Wright’s killing are happening insequence with the trial of former police officer, Derek Chauvin who is facing murder charges after kneeling on the neck of fellow Minnesota man, George Floyd.

“I think it’s a reminder of what it means to be Black in America and the fact that Black men are just not safe,” she said.

