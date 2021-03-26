Bronx gang member charged with 2015 murder

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx gang member was arrested Tuesday and charged with the 2015 murder of Odane Bentley and an attempted murder from 2018.

While a jury originally chose not to indict Ronald Goland in 2016, it was later discovered he shot at a rival gang member and, in doing so, fired a bullet through the front door of 4431 DeReimer Avenue killing Bentley.

“As alleged, Ronald Goland engaged in senseless gang violence, resulting in the tragic murder of Odane Bentley,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “We commend the extraordinary efforts of our law enforcement partners, who have worked tirelessly to investigate Odane Bentley’s death.”

Goland, 29, is a member or associate of the MacBallas, a subset of the Bloods street gang. In addition to his alleged shooting of Bentley, Goland and Isaiah Smith also allegedly planned and carried out the shooting of a rival gang member in the vicinity of Murdock Avenue in 2018.

Goland was charged with one count of murder in aid of racketeering, one count of murder through the use of a firearm, one count of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, one count of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.