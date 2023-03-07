Arts & Entertainment

The Bronx solidifies itself in the fashion world with borough-based nonprofit

By Nicholas Hernandez and Demetria Osei-Tutu Posted on
BXFW_Osei-Tutu
Bronx Fashion NYC’s models strut down the stage, wearing Sofia Davis’ House of Sofia Couture collections at the organization’s second fall fashion show at the Bronx Library Center on Sept. 17, 2022.
Photo Demetria Osei-Tutu.
Bronx Fashion NYC’s Creative Director Crystal Gomez (far right) teaches modeling techniques to Verman Cuello (middle), 16, and Jaliyah Fields (far left), 15, during the organization’s fashion program at the South Bronx Community Charter High School on Nov. 16, 2022. Photo Demetria Osei-Tutu
Fashion model, Delsio Hilario (left) and Flora Montes (middle), CEO of Bronx Fashion NYC, speak to a South Bronx Community Charter High School student during the launch of Montes’ fashion school program on Oct. 24, 2022. The hands-on program provided students an opportunity to work with Montes’ nonprofit and their February fashion show. Photo Nicholas Hernandez

Bronx Fashion NYC takes a Bronx mall by storm

Sayeira McIntyre (left), Alana Sierra (middle), and Gaby Haas (right) model different designs during BXFW’s fall fashion show at the Mall at Bay Plaza on Sept. 10, 2022. Photos Nicholas Hernandez (McIntyre and Sierra) Demetria Osei-Tutu (Haas)
Founder of Bronx Fashion NYC Flora Montes (far left), Creative Producer Haizel McIntyre (middle), alongside Creative Director Crystal Gomez (right) closes out the BXFW’s fall fashion show at the Mall at Bay Plaza on Sept. 10, 2022. Photo Nicholas Hernandez

A runway open to everyone and anyone

Diane Fenner and her five-year-old granddaughter capture the moment her 17-year-old son Joel Fenner walks out on the runway, wearing a two-piece suit from Larry Franco’s Spring 2022 designs at the Bronx Library Center on Sept. 17, 2022. Photo Nicholas Hernandez

