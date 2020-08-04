Bronx family killed in upstate tractor trailer crash

A Bronx family was tragically killed in a fatal tractor trailer accident in upstate New York on Sunday night.
According to a report from Times Union, the driver of a large truck hit the family’s 2012 Honda Accord and one other car on I-87 in Kingston, New York, taking the lives of 10-year-old Justin Gayapersad, 14-year-old Chelsea Gayapersad and 47-year-old Zulika Salim at about 8:30 p.m.
The collision sent the family’s car about 500 feet forward on the southbound road.
The Bronx Times reached out to New York State police and is awaiting a response.
