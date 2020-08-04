Bronx family killed in upstate tractor trailer crash

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx family was tragically killed in a fatal tractor trailer accident in upstate New York on Sunday night.

According to a report from Times Union, the driver of a large truck hit the family’s 2012 Honda Accord and one other car on I-87 in Kingston, New York, taking the lives of 10-year-old Justin Gayapersad, 14-year-old Chelsea Gayapersad and 47-year-old Zulika Salim at about 8:30 p.m.

The collision sent the family’s car about 500 feet forward on the southbound road.

The tractor-trailer driver, reported as 61-year-old Luc Leblanc of Quebec, Canada made an attempt to avoid the crash tried to avoid a collision when he came upon stopped traffic but was unable to stop in time. Five others were reported injured as result of the crash.

The Bronx Times reached out to New York State police and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.