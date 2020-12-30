Bronx driver busted for DUI in New Hampshire

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One Bronx driver spoiled his chance for a happy New Year after some alleged mistakes behind the wheel.

On Dec. 28, 21-year-old Randher Alcantara-Bautista was pulled over in the vicinity of Interstate 89 in Warner New Hampshire when he was clocked in driving 132 miles per hour, according to authorities.

Police also discovered that the Bronx was impaired and charged with a DUI.

Alcantara-Bautista was also charged with reckless operation, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a false government ID.

Police say he refused all requested testing and is awaiting arraignment in New Hampshire upon his release from jail.