BP Gibson hosts Bronx Dominican Heritage Celebration at Borough Hall

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted the Bronx Dominican Heritage Celebration and kick off the 42nd anniversary of the National Dominican Day Parade at a ceremony held May 2 in the rotunda of Bronx Borough Hall.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined MetroPlus Health, Montefiore Einstein, Blue York City, Anheuser Busch and others to host the Bronx Dominican Heritage Celebration and kick off the 42nd anniversary of the National Dominican Day Parade at a ceremony held May 2 in the rotunda of Bronx Borough Hall.

The honorees recognized were the Bronx Deputy Borough President Janet Peguero; New York City Economic Development Corporation Upper Manhattan & Bronx Borough Director Fernando Oritz; award-winning Eyewitness News ABC7NY Journalist Pedro Rivera; and R.A.I.N. President Anderson Torres, PhD.

The evening included performances by El Grupo Folklorico, Ninoshka and recording sensation Chiqui Taveras.