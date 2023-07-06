Borough president’s office to launch annual Bronx Disability Pride Month  

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson in partnership with Disability Unite and other advocates, will announce on Thursday — from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. — the launch of the first-ever Bronx Disability Pride Month event celebrating disability pride and marking the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The event will be held annually and will highlight local support for people with disabilities, while connecting disability communities to the city agencies and city councilmembers who serve them.

The event will include performances by Daniel’s Music Foundation.

The event will take place at The Rotunda inside Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse.

