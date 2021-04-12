Bronx D.A. refuses to indict cops for Antonio Williams death

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The family of Antonio Williams has waited a year and a half for justice since the Mt. Eden resident was gunned down by police as they tried to apprehend him.

They have fought to obtain unedited body camera footage of that evening, but have been unsuccessful. Then last week received news that will haunt them forever.

On April 9,District Attorney Darcel Clark announced that Sgt. Jason Valentino, Det. Daniel Beddows, and Officers Brian Mahon, Keith Figueroa and Robert Wichers, will not be prosecuted for the death of Williams.

Clark’s office released a report on the investigation, which found that Detective Mulkeen killed Williams and in the moments that followed, at least one of his colleagues shot and killed him. Additionally, it discovered that Williams was in possession of a loaded firearm during a lawful stop and it did not find criminal conduct in the use of deadly physical force by the officers involved.

“This was a singular tragedy that unfolded in seconds and left two men dead and two families with a lifetime of sorrow,” Clark said. “It stemmed from the proliferation of guns and gun violence. Detective Mulkeen was dedicated to getting firearms off the streets of the Bronx.

I send my condolences to the loved ones and friends of the two deceased young men, whom deserved a thorough, transparent investigation into facts leading up to their deaths.”

Clark noted that this incident presents serious concerns about the NYPD’s use of force, defensive tactics and tactical trainings in their interactions with the public and incidents of “friendly fire.”

Needless to say the Williams’ family was furious and could not believe the cops would not be would be held responsible. His parents, Shawn and Gladys Williams, expressed disgust with the city, the NYPD and Clark’s office.

“Since 2019, we have been trying to get answers and action from the Mayor, from the NYPD, and District Attorney Clark about why the officers who killed Antonio haven’t been fired or charged,” they said. “After more than half a year of delaying today’s meeting, District Attorney Clark tells us that there will be no indictments for the officers who killed my son, it’s insulting and wrong.

“It’s unacceptable and disgraceful that District Attorney Clark didn’t indict these officers today. Antonio’s babies are now growing up without their father, his siblings don’t have their brother and our son was stolen from us. Despite this terrible and unjust decision from District Attorney Clark, this is not the end —we will continue to fight for justice for our son.”

On Sept. 29, 2019, Williams was standing on the street, waiting for a taxi, when plainclothes officers in an unmarked car jumped out of their car at him in the middle of the night. Cops chased, tackled and beat Williams. They opened fire, killing both Williams and an Officer Brian Mulkeen, in a reckless hail of 15 bullets – some shot from over 50 feet away.

The family is demanding that Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD fire all officers responsible for the killing of Williams.