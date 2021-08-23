COVID: Bronx cases continue to rise, Mott Haven reaches 6.1% positivity

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Entering Monday, Bronx County has reached 186,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a seven-day average of 292 newly confirmed cases per day — an increase from last week — according to the state’s recent health data.

In some areas like the Mott Haven section, COVID-19 positivity has increased to 6.1% which is the highest rate in the borough and the 11th highest positivity rate in New York City.

However, as the city’s northernmost borough continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations in the county also went up this week.

According to the state’s vaccination data, 804,584 people, or 56.7% of Bronx residents have received at least one dose and 685,272 residents (48.3%) are fully vaccinated, which despite the increase, is the lowest among the five boroughs.

According to state vaccination data entering Monday, 63.7% of NYC residents are vaccinated.

On Aug. 21, the Bronx reported 306 new COVID-19 cases as well as one death, according to most recent borough-specific data.

Positivity Rates in Bronx Sections (Median 7-day positivity rate is 3.7%):

Mott Haven/Port Morris (10454) – 6.1%

Allerton/Baychester/Pelham Parkway/Williamsbridge (10467) – 5.5%

Country Club/Throggs Neck (10465) – 5.5%

Allerton/Norwood/Pelham Parkway/Williamsbridge (10467) – 5.1%

Edenwald/Wakefield (10466) – 4.9%

Wakefield/Woodlawn (10470) -4.9%

Charlotte Gardens/Tremont/Van Nest/West Farms (10460) – 4.5%

Castle Hill/Claston Point/Soundview (10473) – 4.5%

Claremont/Morrisiana (10456) – 4.2%

Concourse/Melrose (10451) – 4.2%

Soundview (10472) – 4.2%

Fordham Heights/Kingsbridge/University Heights (3.9%)

Parkchester/Pelham Parkway/Van Nest/Westchester Square (10462) – 3.7%

Co-Op City/Edenwald (10475) – 3.7%

City Island (10464) – 3.5%

Morris Heights/Mount Hope/University Heights (10453) – 3.5%

Fieldston/Riversdale/North Riverdale (10471) – 3.3%

Kingsbridge/Marble Hill/Riverdale/Sputyen Duyvil (10453) – 3.3%

Hunts Points (10474) – 3.1%

According to COVID Act Now, the Bronx has the highest vulnerability rate to COVID-19, a metric based on economic and physical challenges as well as predicted time of recovery from COVID-19.

The Montefiore Medical Center has seen an increase in occupied hospital beds, as 82% of their 1,442-bed facility has been filled, entering Monday. Currently, only 49 patients are being treated for COVID-19, however.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, for ages 16 and older and will now be marketed as Comirnaty.

The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12-15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

“Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine. We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bronxtimes and Facebook @bronxtimes.