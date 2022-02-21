Bronx County Chorus begins rehearsals, seeks participants for 83rd season

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx County Chorus wants you to add your voice this spring. The Bronx County Chorus proudly announces the start of rehearsals for its 83rd season. Vaccines and face coverings that follow CDC guidelines are mandatory. Wearing a face covering, doesn’t impede your singing.

Chorus rehearsals are held weekly on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck, located at 3075 Baisley Ave., in the Bronx. Our director, the talented Tom Cuffari is into his second year as choral director. Cuffari is a former accompanist for the Bronx County Chorus (BCC). He comes to BCC with a full resume and impressive musical teaching credentials. Cuffari spent this past holiday season accompany the cast of “The Christmas Carol” in the White Plains Cultural Center. Cuffari will be leading the group through its 83rd anniversary celebration concerts which highlights the brilliant music of Stephen Sondheim. For example, “Into the Woods,” “Company,” and “A Little Night Music.”

Bronx County Chorus currently has openings in all sections and always welcomes new singers, returning chorus members or semi-professionals. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to visit rehearsals, meet the director and chorus members; the date is Feb. 22. A unique chorus within this area, Bronx County Chorus is proud to say that all featured soloists are actual members of the chorus. View the chorus Zoom concert productions of last spring and holiday season on “YouTube” — search Bronx County Chorus.

You can find the latest news from Bronx County Chorus on Facebook or online at BronxCountyChorus.org. Should you have any questions, please call 718-320-2790 or email using the email address given at BronxCountryChorus.org, and leave a detailed message that includes your contact information.

Bronx County Chorus is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Bronx Council on the Arts.