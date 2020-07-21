Bronx Council on the Arts gives over $500,000 in grants to local artists and organizations

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx arts organization recently announced its distribution of funds to the local art community despite its challenges during COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the Bronx Council on the Arts (BCA) revealed that it donated over $500,000 through its annual grant making programs including over 70 Community Engagement Grants (CEG) and over 40 Bronx Recognizes Its Own (BRIO) Awards.

“As COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact, especially in The Bronx, and resistance to systemic racism in our society continues, we hope that these funds make a difference for individual artists, arts collectives and arts organizations and advance the vibrant arts and culture in the borough,” said BCA in a statement.

Funding support for these grants came from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA). According to BCA, “Bronx-based art and artist have been a driver of the City’s culture for centuries.” The organization’s funding supports arts and culture projects that center on the community and also recognizes outstanding local artist who represent the borough’s diversity.

This year, the organization awarded CEGs to 71 projects that “contribute to the cultural life of the borough.” According to BCA, the grants focus on the work produced by community-based organizations and includes categories like “New Work,” “Arts Fund,” “Community Arts” and “Arts on the Block.” Artist and organizations who win these grants encompass all disciplines, genres and styles.

In 2020, 44 artists in the literary world, media and performing and visual arts were given BRIO Awards, which “serve to recognize the wealth of Bronx artistic talent.”

A full list of grant winners is available in the “grants” section of BCA’s website.

BCA selects winners based on the tenants of equity, diversity and inclusion. The process is led by a “diverse array of panelists recruited through an open process.” Panelists are selected based on their expertise, geography, gender, race and other “diversity benchmarks.” BRIO winners are selected through an anonymous process.

Applications for the 2021 grant cycle will open on August 10 and will be available on bronxarts.org.