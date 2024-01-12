Homeless man cuffed after breaking into Bronx church: NYPD

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A homeless man was charged with attempted burglary after breaking into a Bronx church earlier this month, according to authorities.

A police spokesperson told the Bronx Times that 36-year-old Jonathan Delvalle, who has no listed address, broke into Place of Worship Church of God — located at 1920 Crotona Ave., within the confines of the 48th Precinct — through a basement door using an “unknown tool” at approximately 12:13 p.m. on Jan. 3. Once inside, Delvalle allegedly removed a safe containing business documents and other various items. The spokesperson could not provide a monetary value to the items stolen.

He then fled the scene on a moped in an unknown direction, police said.

Delvalle was arrested and charged in connection with the burglary on Jan. 4, but law enforcement sources could not provide the Bronx Times with details regarding the circumstances of his arrest.

Police say Delvalle, who has six prior arrests — including four burglary related charges, one assault charge and one charge of possession of a controlled substance — has a light complexion and is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

