Bronx-based Centers Health Care gives back to hospitals with free ice cream

As a gesture to say thank you to two Bronx hospitals for their hard work during COVID-19, Centers Health Care recently provided free ice cream to medical professionals at two sites.

The first location was at BronxCare Health System, formerly known as Bronx Lebanon, where nearly 225 staff members came out to brave the heat on July 23 to enjoy an ice cream cone. Then on July 28, at Jacobi Hospital, about 300 healthcare workers had their turn cooling off the 92 degree temperature to enjoy a sweet treat.

“We wanted to say thank you, from the nursing homes to the hospitals, with the hard work they have done during this pandemic,” said Vanessa Pena, Centers Health Care’s Bronx Region territory manager. “The staff have done such an amazing job in the past six months at both BronxCare and Jacobi, getting everyone ice cream is the least we can do.”

Centers Health Care has also strong relationships with other Bronx hospitals such as Montefiore and St. Barnabas, so they will also be stopping there during the summer.