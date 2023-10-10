Death of 6-month-old Bronx baby last year marked homicide: NYPD

Police cars are parked outside the 40th NYPD Precinct in Mott Haven on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

The death of a 6-month-old baby girl more than a year ago at a Bronx public housing facility was deemed a homicide last week as the investigation into her death remains a mystery.

The NYPD reported that officers responded to a 911 call at 515 Calhoun Ave. in the East Bronx on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The address is an apartment at the New York City Housing Authority’s (NYCHA) Throggs Neck Houses within the confines of the 45th Precinct.

When cops arrived on the scene, they reported 6-month-old Dalilah Crespo unconscious and unresponsive in the bathtub of the apartment. Emergency services responded and transported the baby to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where she was later pronounced dead.

After the incident last year, the police reported that the medical examiner would determine the cause of Crespo’s death and that no arrests had been made. But on Oct. 4, the NYPD ruled the case a homicide — although police didn’t report any more details on the death itself, or if any suspects have been arrested. The cops say the investigation remains ongoing.

The new development comes just a few weeks after a 1-year-old died at a Bronx daycare facility due to fentanyl exposure.

On Sept. 15, cops responded to a call from Divino Niño Day Care at 2707 Morris Ave. in Kingsbridge and found three children between the ages of 8 months and 2 years old unresponsive and unconscious. The three of them were transported to Montefiore Medical Center and a fourth was also taken to BronxCare Health System.

Baby Nicholas Dominici, just 1 year old, was later pronounced dead.

As of Sept. 28, four suspects have already been arrested for the incident. That includes the daycare center owner Grei Mendez, 36, and her husband Felix Herrera Garcia — as well Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, and Renny Paredes, 38.

