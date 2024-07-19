BREAKING: Bronx Assembly Member Kenny Burgos resigns

Assemblyman Kenny Burgos announced new state legislation to insure formerly imprisoned individuals have access to public housing on May 7, 2021.

Assembly Member Kenny Burgos of the Bronx’s 85th District, who has served since January 2021, announced his resignation “with profound emotions and immense gratitude” in a July 19 statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“This decision comes after heartfelt discussions with my wife as we prepare for the joys and challenges of expanding our family and open a new chapter in our lives,” he said in the statement.

Assembly colleague Chantal Jackson, who represents District 79 including Concourse Village, East Tremont and Melrose, replied on X.

“Sad for me but happy for you and your family,” Jackson wrote.

Burgos, 30, represented the Bronx neighborhoods of Hunts Point, Soundview, Clason Point and Longwood. He sponsored and co-sponsored legislation on voting rights for incarcerated people, requiring all public school districts to provide free school meals, requiring increased transparency from resellers of concert and event tickets and more.

He also vocally supported Governor Kathy Hochul’s indefinite pause on congestion pricing in Manhattan and at times went viral on social media for battling E-Z Pass, the cashless tolling system that some customers say overcharged them for hundreds or thousands of dollars in violation fees.

It appears Bronxites won’t have to wait long to know who may fill Burgos’ seat. Politico reported less than an hour after Burgos’ resignation post on X that Emérita Torres, a Soundview native, former U.S. diplomat and current vice president of policy at the Community Service Society of New York, has launched a campaign website and is backed by the Bronx Democrats to fill the seat.

The Bronx Times reached out to the party and to the State Board of Elections but did not receive a response in time for publication.

In Burgos’ statement, he said he will remain “rooted in the Bronx” and will continue to engage with the community.

“As I transition from public office, I carry with me not only memories of what we have accomplished, but an enduring optimism for what we will continue to achieve together,” he said.

