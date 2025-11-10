Broadway dreams begin in the Bronx for local teen Sienna Calderon

The bright lights of Broadway do not scare Sienna Calderon. In fact, the Throggs Neck resident hopes to one day be a shining star on the big stage.

Calderon, 14, a sophomore at Talented Unlimited High School in Manhattan, got her first taste of theater in 2021 when she joined the nonprofit Inside Broadway.

Ever since her introduction to Inside Broadway, the nonprofit that has introduced the magic of Broadway to nearly 3 million NYC public schools for over 40 years, Calderon has experienced a number of their key programming.

She started in elementary school at P.S. 182 in Soundview doing various classes via Zoom during the pandemic, receiving scholarships for their annual summer theatre camp Summer Stock Junior — a two-week intensive for students passionate about performing arts — along with participating in Creating the Magic, a program for NYC schools that brings students into a Broadway theatre and shows them what it takes to put on a Broadway show.

Calderon loves the environment of these programs and often says the community has become part of her family with new friendships made along the way. All this has made her decide to pursue performing arts.

In August, Calderon once again participated in Inside Broadway’s Summer Theater Camp’s “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” where she was among 34 other NYC public school students who were in the production. Prior to the show and during this two-week intensive theatre camp, students learned the skills necessary to perform in a musical, helping them grow both as young artists and individuals.

Campers learned theater games, terminology, voice, acting, choreography and scenic design taught by theater professionals, artists and musicians. Students also had the opportunity to experience Broadway firsthand with a trip to “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” At the end of the camp, students showed off their new skills in a final showcase, performed for parents and families.

“It’s (Inside Broadway) such a cool experience,” Calderon told the Bronx Times. “I wouldn’t be where I am without Inside Broadway. It’s almost Broadway, but for kids.”

Calderon first heard about Inside Broadway five years ago in elementary school. She was a bit skeptical, but quickly fell in love with the program. Once she got a taste of theater, Calderon knew she wanted more. From learning about production and tech to being in plays, she was hooked.

“I feel like the thing that interested me is everyone working together,” she said. “They give you a chance to be a part of something bigger.”

Calderon started doing Inside Broadway via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not deter her. She worked hard and was given a scholarship to attend the camp. At camp, Calderon learned about choreography, singing, dancing acting and more. She described it as a “magical time”and something she looks forward to every summer.

Calderon has acted and or been a part of several productions, including: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” along with “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Aladdin Jr.” While she may not always get the role she wants, Calderon has learned how to adapt, lean on others and trust her fellow thespians.

It has helped her realize that way more goes into shows than what the audience sees. From the lighting to tech and choreography, everyone plays a pivotal role.

“I’ve learned there are so many things that go into doing a show besides the actors,” Calderon said. “I feel like acting is more than just saying lines and delivering it. You have to know what you are saying, how to show emotion and use body language.”

Surrounded by actors and singers at Talented Unlimited High School and Inside Broadway, Calderon’s life is immersed in theater. Calderon told the Times she owes a great deal of gratitude to Inside Broadway Executive Director Katie McAllister and her vocal coach Robbie Torres.

“Katie is like a mother to me,” Calderon said. “She’s always pushing me to be my best self.”

While Calderon wanted to be a zoologist when she was younger, she only sees a future in theater now. In addition to acting and singing, the Bronxite also plays soccer and basketball, runs track and even volunteers. “It’s exhausting, but you have to push yourself,” she said.

Calderon would be remiss if she did not thank her mom, Iesha Gomez, who is a major part of her life. Gomez is her biggest supporter, is at all her shows and is always there when Calderon wants to debut new dance moves.

Gomez also takes the future Broadway star to Long Island every week for vocal lessons.

“It’s not just my time, it’s also my mom’s time,” Calderon said. “I love my mom. She helped in so many ways. She’s always pushed me to make sure I’m on top of my stuff.”

Looking to the future, Calderon feels participating in Inside Broadway has prepared her for a career in theater. Inside Broadway has given her purpose and helped her mature as a person

“Being on stage is the best feeling in the world,” Calderon said. “It’s something I always look forward to.”

