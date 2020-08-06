Breaking Ground tops off affordable senior housing residence in Mott Haven

Breaking Ground officially topped off its new senior housing, the Betances Residence, in the south Bronx on July 24.
The development, located on Willis and Brook Avenues in Mott Haven, is part of a commitment by NYCHA and HPD to identify underutilized land for new affordable homes.
Through the commitment, the agencies have created 152 units of senior housing, 45 of which are set aside for formerly homeless seniors and 26 of the units will have a preference for current NYCHA residents. The building will also provide social services for low- and extremely-low income residents 62 and older.
Betances will be Breaking Ground’s seventh building in the Bronx and increase its total units under management in the borough to more than 1,100.
The building will feature two eight-story residential towers and provide 22 one-bedroom and 130 studio apartments. Onsite social services will be offered to all residents in the building by the Center for Urban Community Services, Breaking Ground’s long-standing partner, marking their 11th residential collaboration in over the past nearly 30 years.
It will feature gardens, libraries, a fitness room and a community facility. The DreamYard Project, a Bronx-based arts nonprofit for teens and young adults, will collaborate with the community facility and bring visual and digital arts programming to the Bronx.