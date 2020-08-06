Breaking Ground tops off affordable senior housing residence in Mott Haven

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Breaking Ground officially topped off its new senior housing, the Betances Residence, in the south Bronx on July 24.

The development, located on Willis and Brook Avenues in Mott Haven, is part of a commitment by NYCHA and HPD to identify underutilized land for new affordable homes.

Through the commitment, the agencies have created 152 units of senior housing, 45 of which are set aside for formerly homeless seniors and 26 of the units will have a preference for current NYCHA residents. The building will also provide social services for low- and extremely-low income residents 62 and older.

Betances will be Breaking Ground’s seventh building in the Bronx and increase its total units under management in the borough to more than 1,100.

