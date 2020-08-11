Councilman Cohen nominated for a judgeship

Councilman Andrew Cohen will soon be stepping away from the political realm and joining the courtroom. On Monday night, he was nominated to serve as a judge on the Bronx Supreme Court by the Bronx Democratic County Committee.
Cohen is a trained attorney and in the past, was a legal advisor to Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and a court attorney to a justice of the Bronx Supreme Court.
He intends to serve out the rest of the year as a councilman and would likely start his new position as a judge on Jan. 1, 2021.
This will trigger a special election as his seat will be vacant.
This is a developing story.