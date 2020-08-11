Councilman Cohen nominated for a judgeship

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Councilman Andrew Cohen will soon be stepping away from the political realm and joining the courtroom. On Monday night, he was nominated to serve as a judge on the Bronx Supreme Court by the Bronx Democratic County Committee.

Cohen is a trained attorney and in the past, was a legal advisor to Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and a court attorney to a justice of the Bronx Supreme Court.

He intends to serve out the rest of the year as a councilman and would likely start his new position as a judge on Jan. 1, 2021.

This will trigger a special election as his seat will be vacant.

This is a developing story.