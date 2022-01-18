UPDATED: One death, nine injured, eight hospitalized in building explosion on Fox Street

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Bronx building exploded at the corner of Fox and Tiffany streets in the Longwood section of the Bronx around 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, according to FDNY officials.

Operations are ongoing, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The FDNY responded to the 869 Fox St. two-alarm fire, which officials declared a major emergency.

Firefighters sprayed water at the three-story residence as dark smoke emerged from the windows and roof, and three people were removed from the collapsing structure.

Four civilians and five police officers sustained injuries, an FDNY spokesman told the Bronx Times shortly after 1:30 p.m.

An NYPD spokeswoman told the Bronx Times three civilians and five officers were hospitalized, as of 1:40 p.m. A 77-year-old woman who was brought to Lincoln Hospital has died, and an 82-year-old woman and 68-year-old woman are in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital. Three officers went to Jacobi Medical Center and two officers went to Lincoln Hospital for smoke inhalation.

St. Athanasius Church, on Tiffany Street, opened as a hub for victims, Ian Harris, a Bronx candidate for state Senate who was on the scene, told the Bronx Times.

City Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr., whose district encompasses the South Bronx fire scene, tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. that the fire was still going, an hour after the fire broke out.

The flames came from a gas explosion, the councilman tweeted from the scene of the massive fire.

“I will continue to remain on site with my team as long as it takes to get answers and ensure the community’s safety,” Salamanca said.

The councilman said Con Edison is shutting down gas in the immediate area on Fox Street between Intervale Avenue and Tiffany Street.

Mayor Eric Adams is holding a briefing on-site at 2:45 p.m.

This story was a updated at 1:45 p.m.

