BRAC Presents: Bronx River Sounds 2021 – Streams of Black Music

The Bronx River Art Center is holding a concert titled "Bronx River Sounds," honoring and celebrating Black Lives Matter. It's happening at the newly renovated Bronx River Art Center May 22 through June 19 and will feature African American artists from multiple genres, including Ed Cherry, Jerome Harris, Wayne Tucker and many others. The series kicks off on May 22 with a BLM Photography Exhibition and a special performance by "Sounds of The Movement," which features Black and Brown artists from the Black Lives Matter protests. Energetic, young pianist/composer/drummer Anton Kot will bring a quartet of like-minded firebrands to play his original modern jazz compositions. Keyboardist Gino Cashie will perform with his gospel group Global Praise and Deliverance, and Alegba and Friends will perform their blend of African World Fusion music.