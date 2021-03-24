BP Diaz recognizes essential workers for Irish Heritage Month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Thursday, in celebration of Irish Heritage Month, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. recognized essential workers who have been giving back to the community this past year during COVID-19.

The events were sponsored by Empire BlueCross BlueShield.

This year’s honorees included Deputy Assistant Chief Christopher Boyle and Deputy Chief Brian Murphy of The FDNY and EMS, as well as Marianne O’Shea, the clinical director of nursing for invasive cardiology at Montefiore.

“Every year during March we gather to celebrate Irish-American Heritage Month and the remarkable role the Irish community has played in building our borough, our city and our nation,” Diaz said. “The Bronx is a community that brings many diverse cultural experiences together, and I am always honored to highlight the role that our Irish and Irish-American neighbors have played in making The Bronx and New York City the amazing places they are today. While we were not able to gather together in the same way we traditionally would, I am thrilled we were able to recognize these individuals for their hard work throughout their careers and during this pandemic.”