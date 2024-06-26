Bollywood in the Bronx celebrates 12 years of cultural diversity

On Monday, June 24, Bollywood in the Bronx celebrated 12 years of service to cultural diversity in the community and The Bharati Foundation celebrated a decade of directing resources to the neighborhoods of the south and east Bronx while honoring important community members.

Desi music, traditional South Asian dancing, tassa drummers and Indian food were all part of the festivities as invited community members celebrated the 12th annual Bollywood in the Bronx.

“We’ve continued every single year to give everyone a taste of Indian and Caribbean culture while celebrating the diversity of our neighborhoods,” said Bhararti Sukul Kemraj, creator of Bollywood in the Bronx and founder of The Bharati Foundation, which was celebrating a decade of connecting resources back into the community.

In addition to the celebrations on Monday, June 24, several individuals were also recognized.

“Our honorees that you see today are all individuals who have participated in and around our events and activities,” said Kemraj.

Dr. Gloria Lindsay Hobbs was the first honoree — and possibly the funniest.

“I am so appreciative at the recognition of whatever it is I have done,” the nearly centenarian told the laughing crowd as she was given the Excellent Leadership Award.

Prior to taking the stage, City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., co-sponsor of the event, read off an impressive list of Hobbs’ accolades, including being the first African-American graduate from the University of Texas, earning her PhD in 1962. Hobbs also influenced educational policies across 23 African countries and 14 South Pacific islands.

“God bless you,” the council member said to Hobbs with genuine amazement.

Woman of the Year was awarded to Nazum Nahar, marketing supervisor and assistant director at MetroPlus Health Plan. Man of the Year was awarded to officer Neil Narayan, vice president of the NYPD’s Desi Society. And the Community Service Award went to Drag Queen Sundari, the Indian Goddess. Sundari, who provided the dance performance prior to receiving her award, had some heartfelt words to share with Joe Yussuff, a counselor on investment at the Guyana Consulate, who was also in attendance.

“I urge you to take this message back home,” Sundari said to the crowd, but directed at Yussuff. “Sundari, the Indian goddess, is advocating for our LGBTQ+, Guyanese community for safety, for inclusion and to remove the Buggery law that still exists in our books, in our country.”

In Guyana, where many of the people in the room were from, but where Sundari and many of her peers had to flee, exists the Buggery Act. Established by English colonists in the 1500s, the Buggery Act, which was stricken from English law in the 1800s, used to criminalize LGBTQ with death. Today, it holds a maximum punishment of life in prison.

The tone fell somber for a moment, but as Sundari asked her mother to stand and sang her praises, it was back to smiles and celebration.

Guests enjoyed vegetable samosas, chicken vindaloo, chicken tandoori and an open bar of beer and wine. Wilde Flowers and Books, which features children’s literature published by and written for the diverse demographic reflected in the Bronx, donated 100 books which were piled across each table and up for grabs.

The night ended with happy people on the dance floor in a true expression of solidarity.

“I just love the fact that we’re a melting pot here in the Bronx and we’re able to come together to celebrate community and culture,” Kemraj added.

