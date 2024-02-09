What’s Happening, Black History Month edition: Black History Collection Scavenger Hunt, Juneteenth Legacy Project music, Afro-Latinx dance and more

Kids STEAM: Black History Edition at Clason’s Point Library

Friday, Feb. 9, 3-4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16, 3-4 p.m.

Tuesday, FEb. 27, 3-4 p.m.

Join staff from the Clason’s Point library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math! This month, we will do activities based on the achievements of famous African-Americans. Find more information here.

Black History Collection Scavenger Hunt at Soundview Library

Friday, Feb. 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month with this exciting library program! Embark on a captivating scavenger hunt through curated collection, showcasing the rich tapestry of Black history, culture, and achievements. Engage with a diverse array of literature, biographies, and historical artifacts that highlight the profound impact of Black individuals throughout history. Join in this educational and fun-filled adventure as participants explore the pages that reflect the resilience, creativity, and contributions of the Black community. Discover hidden gems, gain insights, and appreciate the beauty of diversity in our Black History Month collection scavenger hunt at the library!

Tremont Adult Movie Matinee at Tremont Library

Saturday, Feb. 10, 3-4 p.m.

In honor of Black History month, Tremont Library will be showing “The Black Power Mixtape.”

“The Black Power Mixtape” 1967-1975 mobilizes a treasure trove of 16mm material shot by Swedish journalists who came to the U.S. drawn by stories of urban unrest and revolution. Gaining access to many of the leaders of the Black Power Movement. The filmmakers captured them in intimate moments and remarkably unguarded interviews. Visit the NYPL website for more information.

Black History Month Button-Making at Riverdale Library

For ages 13 to 18

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month with the library’s button-making program! Join for a creative session where you can design and craft your own buttons highlighting and celebrating Black communities, individuals and their central role in U.S. history! Express yourself while honoring the rich history and contributions of African Americans.

The Annual NewFlex Purple Ball/A People of Class: Black History Month Fundraiser at Eastwood Manor Caterers

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Since 2008, NewFlex has successfully raised more than $200,000 in funding, helping them to award academic scholarships for young men and women. Come for a night of celebration. Buy tickets here.

Juneteenth LP featuring Sterling Strings at the Bronx River Art Center

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m.

The Juneteenth Legacy Project (Juneteenth LP) is a musical collaborative based in NYC, whose mission is to share the music of the African Diaspora through the unique lens of Black classically trained musicians with a focus on access, outreach and community building through music. Continually pushing boundaries in their musical and lecture offerings, Juneteenth LP brings together unexpected classical music and brilliantly crafted arrangements of more popular repertoire for a refreshing take on live performances and educational music experiences. Buy tickets here.

Paul Robeson: A Song of Freedom

1125 Grand Concourse The Bronx, NY 10452

Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.

Join veteran Broadway actor and former resident of the Allerton Coops Charles Turner for a one-person dramatic reading of his new “Paul Robeson, A Song of Freedom” in celebration of Black History Month. Turner’s piece explores the life and significance of singer, athlete, polymath, and human rights and peace activist Paul Robeson, who visited the Allerton Coops on a regular basis during the 1940s and 1950s. This event is an extension of the Bronx County Historical Society’s ongoing exhibit at the Museum of Bronx History (3266 Bainbridge), The Allerton Coops: In Living Color. Reserve a spot here.

Master Dance Class with Sankofa DanzAfro at the Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center

Monday, Feb. 26, 5:30-7 p.m.

Delve into the rich cultural tapestry of Colombia and engage in a dynamic fusion of traditional and urban dances of the Black communities in Colombia led by Artistic Director Rafael Palacios along with company members and drummers! Spots are limited; register here.

