Photos: The Bharati Foundation hosts ‘Giving Thanks’ community event to provide food and essential items to Bronxites

Volunteers from the Bharati Foundation’s annual Giving Thanks community event, which provided groceries and essential items for community members.

The Bharati Foundation hosted its annual “Giving Thanks” community event to provide groceries and essential items to over 225 families in need on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Pugsley Preparatory Academy, located at 1111 Pugsley Ave. in the Bronx.

Held in partnership with Pugsley Preparatory Academy, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Kappa Epsilon Zeta Chapter and the office of Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Giving Thanks brought together students, families, educators and community leaders for a day of service dedicated to compassion and uplifting the community.

This effort reflected the Bharati Foundation’s mission of connecting resources back into the community.

Those who volunteered for this event worked side-by-side, packaging and distributing fresh produce, fruits, grocery items, Thanksgiving treats and essentials to ensure the families they helped were met with dignity, warmth and support.

“We believe that real impact happens when organizations unite for a shared purpose,” Bharati Foundation Founder Bharati Sukul Kemraj said. “This event represents more than giving groceries — it represents giving hope. By working together, we make sure families feel seen, supported and loved.”

The annual Giving Thanks event demonstrates the power of partnership and community. As it grows bigger each year, Giving Thanks is setting a standard for what service looks like when hearts and hands come together.