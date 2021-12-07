Op-ed: Be careful what you wish for you might just get it

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

You should know that in life people should be sure of what they want, because it could be that what they wish for today, could be their regret in the future.

You should know that NYC Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, of Dominican descent, has lent himself, along with other elected officials to submit legislation that will legalize voting rights to non-citizens in the city of New York.

We all know that New York City has a tendency to set the agenda on a national, and I dare say international level. You well know that there are countries, including the Dominican Republic, where the right to vote is denied to undocumented/non-citizen individuals. But something like this, should it pass in New York City, will set the wheels in motion nationally and even internationally.

Right here in New York State, organized groups are urging that the Dominican Republic allow Haitians and other non-nationalized groups the right to vote in Dominican elections.

Friends of Councilman Ydanis Rodríguez and Congressman Adriano Espaillat, such as Mayor Bill de Blasio, went to Upper Manhattan where there is a large Dominican population, and asked for a tourist boycott against the Dominican Republic until the Haitians and other non-citizens are afforded the right to vote in the Dominican Republic.

It is important for you to know, that it is those same people, who behind the scenes are pushing Rodríguez and Espaillat to be, the so-called heroes, by helping to pass the bill that will allow New York City to be the first to authorize non-citizens the right to vote in our elections.

Know this, my dear reader, once this happens in New York, a national campaign will be triggered so that the same voting rights for non-citizens be granted in other states and countries. New York will be the first and set the precedent. If this passes the message sent to all will be that if the United States does not respect and abide by the Constitution and established laws regarding who qualifies for the right to vote, then why should non-citizens be afforded the right vote everywhere else.

Personally, as a NYC Council member, I oppose this bill and I intend to vote against it, because as presented it may seem as a noble and fair thing to do but the ramifications could be devasting. This bill is in direct violation of our established laws, and it violates the United States Constitution. When a person makes the decision to become a U.S. citizen, they must first pass an exam of 100 questions.

Those questions entail America’s founding, the nation’s Founding Fathers, and our nations three branches of government, including individual states rights. Becoming a citizen is a privilege and the right to vote is part of that privilege and should be protected. In return for the vote the citizen demonstrates their loyalty to the country that they chose to adopt as their home. Voting rights and becoming a citizen is vital to the survival of this nation as a liberty loving Republic.

If Ydanis, Adriano and their friends manage to pull this off, they will not have a moral leg to stand on when it comes to defending the Constitution of the Dominican Republic and any other country who may also face this voting rights issue.

My advice to them is “Be very careful what you wish for, because you may just get it.”

Councilman Rev. Rubén Diaz Sr., represents the New York City Council’s 18th District in the Bronx.