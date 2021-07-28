Benedetto sponsors driver safety program

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As a service to his constituents, New York State Assemblyman Michael Benedetto will be sponsoring a state DMV-approved Insurance Reduction Program on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The course is held at Fort Schuyler House, 3077 Cross Bronx Expressway.

Registration for this class begins on Monday, Aug. 16. To reserve a seat, please call Benedetto’s office at (718) 892-2235. The cost for this class is $30.

This 6-hour course will refresh your driving knowledge with a review of time-tested safe driving tips. Those who complete the course will receive a reduction of approximately 10% from the base rate of automobile and motorcycle liability premiums each year for three years.