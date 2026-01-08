Photos: 14-year-old Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship student discusses candle business he founded

Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship student Christian Lennon is already operating his own business at age 14, Imperfectly Perfect Candles.

Lennon’s business specializes in making and selling handmade luxury candles. He credits his sister for inspiring him to establish Imperfectly Perfect Candles by introducing him to the candle industry.

For as long as he can remember, Lennon has been interested in becoming an entrepreneur. His entrepreneurial mindset led him to view the candle industry as an opportunity for innovation.

“Every single one of my candles, the jars are actually hand-crafted by me, entirely from cement, giving our customers a truly unique experience,” Lennon said.

In addition to creating his own business, Lennon has also written and published a book titled “Time is Only Temporary.” In the book, he talks about how he turned his personal struggles with self-doubt and failure into discipline, focus and the courage to make the leap and found his own business at just 14 years of age.

The inspirational book also features reflection pages and space at the end of each chapter for readers to write their own thoughts, goals and commitments.