Armed thief swipes jackets from Melrose clothing store: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Bronx store last month.

Authorities say that at 7:05 p.m. on Jan. 25, an unknown man walked into a clothing store located at 2960 3rd Ave., in the Melrose section of the borough. Once inside, he tried to leave with two jackets, valued at $1,610, without paying.

When he was confronted by a store employee, the suspect lifted his jacket to show a firearm in his waistband. The suspect then left the store with the jackets and fled the scene on foot northbound on 3rd Avenue. There were no injuries as a result of the robbery.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from the incident location:

The suspects is described as a man with a dark complexion and facial hair, standing 6 feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, white and black sneakers, and a black varsity jacket with the words “New York High Skills” on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.