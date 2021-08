Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men stole $240 at gunpoint from a parking lot attendant in the South Bronx, according to police.

Police say that on July 23, at 11:43 a.m., inside of 460 E. 167 St., two men approached a 57-year-old male parking lot attendant and demanded money.

They brandished a gun and stole $240. The perps fled on foot in an unknown direction, and the victim was not injured.