Armed crooks beat and rob victim at Soundview subway station

Cops are looking for a pair of rooks who robbed a man at gunpoint at a Soundview subway station.

Authorities say that at 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 26, the 27-year-old victim was inside the Morrison Avenue-Soundview subway station when he was approached by an unknown man who asked for money. After the victim said he didn’t have any, the suspect followed him onto the southbound 6 train platform.

The suspect then threw the victim to the ground, kicking and punching the victim in his face and body. Another unknown man then approached and pulled out a black firearm and held it to the victim’s head.

The gunman pulled out the victim’s wallet from his pants pocket and then the two suspects fled the station in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspects taken from surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.