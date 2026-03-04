AOC and Ritchie Torres denounce Trump for attacking Iran without seeking Congressional approval

Reps. Ritchie Torres and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both issued statement saying that Trump’s decision to attack Iran without Congressional authorization was unlawful.

Reps. Ritchie Torres and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both issued statement saying that Trump’s decision to attack Iran without Congressional authorization was unlawful.

President Donald Trump’s newly-launched war against the Iranian regime is being met with harsh criticism from Bronx Congress Members who are dismayed by the president’s failure to seek Congressional approval, as is required under the Constitution.

The United States and Israel began launching missile attacks across the country on Feb. 28 that killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, Trump’s stated objectives for the attacks have been “shifting,” leaving unclear whether he intended for regime collapse, regime change, nuclear disarmament or other goals.

Now, a regional war has spread to other U.S.-allied countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and the strikes are estimated to have killed more than 1,000 Iranian civilians and six American military members.

Many Americans were caught off guard by the abrupt military action, as Trump has promoted an “America First” agenda and criticized past presidents for U.S. involvement in prolonged foreign wars.

Congressional Democrats representing the Bronx are among those outraged that Trump did not seek approval, or even provide a briefing, before launching attacks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, called the war “unlawful” and predicted that it “will be catastrophic” in a Feb. 28 statement.

“Mr. President: this was not an inevitability. This is a deliberate choice of aggression when diplomacy and security were within reach. Stop lying to the American people,” she said, adding that she plans to support a resolution calling for an immediate end to American actions in Iran.

Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres issued a March 2 statement beginning with a harsh rebuke of the Iranian regime, which he said has been “a murderous oppressor of its own people” and an increasing nuclear threat for the past 40 years.

“If the Islamic Republic were to fall after four decades of repression and terror, not one American should shed a tear for its demise,” Torres said.

However, he also said Trump’s failure to seek approvals for the attack was unlawful.

“The notion that a President can plunge the United States into a regional war in one of the most volatile places on earth — without even briefing Congress, much less securing its authorization — is irreconcilable with the text, structure, and history of the Constitution,” Torres said.

New York City on alert

As the conflict spreads, New York City remains on high alert.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said while no specific threats have been identified, the city has ramped up security around diplomatic and religious sites, according to amNewYork.

“Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace,” Mamdani said in a Feb. 28 post on X.

He also spoke directly to Iranians in New York, saying, “You are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.”

But the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, among other outlets, pointed out that Mamdani did not provide a message of support to Jewish New Yorkers or those Iranians celebrating the possibility of the oppressive regime’s end. The Bronx Times reached out to the Bronx Jewish Center but did not receive a response in time for publication.

The Bronx Times contacted the Bronx Muslim Center for comment but did not receive a response.

Just days in, the war’s human toll is taking shape amid growing concern that people already persecuted under the Iranian regime may face further injustice.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran issued a statement saying that political prisoners detained during the protests that have roiled the country since late 2025 are vulnerable to “secret executions” amid the turmoil of war.

The center called for urgent diplomatic assistance in securing the prisoners’ release.

“The Islamic Republic has a history of using the shadow of war and crises to carry out abuses in prisons and retaliate against political prisoners,” their statement said. “The safety of the prisoners and detainees in Iran must be protected and prioritized.”

