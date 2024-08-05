Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield teams up with News 12 for back-to-school event in the Bronx

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield joined forces with News12 to help support families dealing with the rising costs of sending their children back to school.

Morrisania Revitalization Corp hosted a Back-to-School event in the Bronx on Aug. 1. In addition to backpacks provided by News12, Anthem distributed water bottles, hand sanitizers,and other school supplies.

As the first day of school for NYC public school students approaches on Thursday, Sept. 5, families feel the strain of lengthy school supply lists on top of already tight budgets. Statistics show that more than 90% of teachers say their students lack the necessary supplies for learning and 60% of parents struggle to afford back-to-school supplies, adding to the financial pressures they already face.

“The average household set aside more than $890.00 for back-to-school shopping in 2023. This can mean choosing between school supplies and refilling necessary prescriptions for some,” President and CEO of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Dr. Mark Levy said. “Through our partnership with News12, Anthem is supporting the education of our youth while also improving the overall well-being of communities by addressing several key social determinants of health.”

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s commitment goes beyond providing school supplies. By taking a whole-health approach to wellness, it addresses the social determinants of health that create barriers to quality healthcare. This strategy ensures families receive the support they need for physical health and overall well-being, recognizing that factors such as financial stress and access to essential resources play a critical role in health outcomes.

