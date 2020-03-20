Andrew Yang Donates $1k to 1,000 Bronx Families

Former presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang gave back to the Bronx today.

This morning, Yang announced his foundation Humanity Forward was partnering with One Fair Wage (OFW) for a community-targeted Universal Basic Income pilot program in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. He is pledging $1,000 to 1,000 families in the Bronx and more for families across the country hit with job losses.

Additionally, Humanity Forward will be partnering with OFW to supplement their OFW Emergency Coronavirus Tipped and Service Worker Support Fund across the state. It will help OFW raise money and assist in the implementation of the payment to service workers across the city that have been affected by the coronavirus.

Humanity Forward will also provide relief in the form of one-time basic income payments to individuals and families who request emergency funds from Humanity Forward. At least $100,000 will be given in micro-grants of $250 or $500 directly via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

To donate or more details, go to www.movehumanityforward.com/covid-relief/

“The coronavirus outbreak has absolutely devastated local economic activity, and working families are feeling it most,” Yang said. “Many feel like they don’t have money for groceries or rent, even as their child’s school shuts down. Our goal is to get money into their hands as quickly as possible so they can focus on keeping themselves and their families healthy. This is exactly what our government should do, and we are doing it now so that families can get relief as quickly as possible.”

Humanity Forward (https://movehumanityforward.com/) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization dedicated to continuing the movement inspired by Andrew Yang’s 2020 presidential campaign. Its key policies include universal basic income, a human-centered economy and data as a property right.

One Fair Wage (https://onefairwage.com/) is a national campaign to end subminimum wages for all workers in America, especially for the almost 14 million restaurant workers nationwide who still struggle with a subminimum wage for tipped workers of just $2.13 an hour. One Fair Wage launched a Service Workers’ Emergency Fund is helping 100,000 tipped and service workers nationwide.