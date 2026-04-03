Albert Einstein College of Medicine grads celebrate Match Day

Nearly 200 graduating students from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine found out where they will be completing their residencies during Match Day.

Graduating students from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine celebrated Match Day on Friday, March 20, wherein they learned where they will complete their medical residencies as part of the next stage in their journey to become physicians.

In total, 188 students were matched to a residency, including 49 in the internal medicine field, 18 in psychiatry, 15 in anesthesiology, 14 in both surgery and obstetrics and gynecology, 12 in pediatrics, 9 in emergency medicine, 8 in family medicine, 7 in radiology-diagnostic and 5 each in dermatology, ophthalmology and orthopedics.

Of the 188 students, 39 will be joining Einstein-affiliated residency programs.

During the Match Day celebration, students, joined by their families, friends and mentors, gathered at the central courtyard of the campus, where the envelopes containing their match results were hung, alongside their baby photos. After a countdown to 12 p.m., they grabbed and opened their envelopes, finding out their matches as they erupted in joyous screams.

The theme for this year’s Match Day event was “Your Match, Your Moment, Our Joy: Celebrating Moments of Joy.” Prior to the opening of the envelopes, the 500 students, family members, friends and mentors heard short speeches from College of Medicine leaders, including Dean Yaron Tomer, M.D., as well as Montefiore Einstein President and CEO Philip Ozuah, M.D., Ph.D.

“This year’s theme, ‘Your Match, Your Moment, Our Joy: Celebrating Moments of Joy,’ captures the spirit of today,” Tomer said. “It reminds us that this is your time to shine, and that our joy comes from watching you embrace it. The entire Einstein community celebrates the perseverance, commitment and camaraderie that brought you to this day.”

Residency training typically lasts between four and seven years. Most of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine students will begin their residencies in July, approximately six weeks after they graduate.