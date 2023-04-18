AG’s office, NYPD is offering ‘Cash for Guns’ in the Bronx next Saturday

The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback with the New York City Police Department on Saturday, April 29. This is part of James’ effort to hold nine simultaneous gun buyback events on the same day in communities spread throughout the state. The attorney general’s office accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site.

The office provides money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site.

The gun buyback event in The Bronx will take place from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at Family Life Academy, located at 14 W. 170 St.

The attorney general’s office will be providing the following amount for firearms turned in on site:

-$500 per assault rifle or ghost gun.

-$150 per handgun ($500 will be given for the first handgun turned in per person).

-$75 per rifle or shotgun.

-$25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D printed gun.

The attorney general’s office accepts both working and non-working firearms and there is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. The guns must be unloaded and placed in a bag or a box. This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun.

This community event is part of James’ statewide initiative to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers from harm. To date, James has helped remove more than 4,000 guns from New York communities since 2019.

