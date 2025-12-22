Acute Inflections performs intimate Jazz set at Sankofa Haus in the South Bronx

Stepping from the frigid temperatures and snow covered streets of the South Bronx into Sankofa Haus, felt like entering another era.

Two sharply dressed men greeted guests at the door of the Mott Haven event space and offered to take coats, setting the tone for an evening that felt less like a modern concert and more like a 1920s underground jazz club.

It was the perfect setting for Acute Inflections, the duo known for blending jazz sounds with R&B. Comprised of vocalist Elasea Douglas and bassist Sadiki Pierre, Acute Inflections effortlessly wove together their vintage sounds with a playful “sunshine and grumpy” comedic routine that involved the audience in their set.

As the night unfolded, the audience was drawn into an intimate musical exchange. Douglas’s voice moved seamlessly between sultry melodies and modern improvisations, while Pierre’s bass provided both rhythmic grounding and a roadmap for the two to follow.

The chemistry between the two was unmistakable, as was their banter. Audience members spoke up, of shock from Pierre’s grumpy routine but then of laughter as Douglas made it clear her partner was indeed joking.

It felt more like a private dinner party rather than a show you could buy tickets to.

“There felt like an absence of elevated, upscale venues in the South Bronx,” said DJ Spynfo, who created Sankofa Haus four years ago. He said he wants to bring in more jazz musicians to the South Bronx to create “Third Ave Jazz” a monthly jazz event he wants to spearhead.

“They [Acute Inflections] try to create this opposing energy on stage but realistically they are creating an environment where they’re tapping into the nuances of various relationships,” DJ Spynfo said. “Because there’s always opposing energy, but at the end of the day we gotta find love and find solutions. They’re mimicking that.”

The performance paid homage to the spirit of the Harlem Renaissance, as the jazzy duo encouraged audience members to show up in their 1920s best. Douglas and Pierre gave out prizes to the couple they thought was best dressed, along with the couple who had been together the longest —48 years.

When asking the couple what the secret was for so many years together, the husband looked to the crowd and pulled an imaginary zipper across his mouth, leading the crowd to erupt in laughter. The wife laughed along, “tolerance” she said.

The performance felt intentional and community-driven, all thanks to the atmosphere Acute Inflections created.

The music was deeply soulful without feeling heavy, polished without losing spontaneity. Each song felt like a conversation —between Douglas and Pierre, between the performers and the crowd and between classic jazz and modern R&B.

Beyond the music, the night carried a deeper purpose. Acute Inflections has consistently tied their work to community impact, proceeds supported youth-focused initiatives in the South Bronx like the Renaissance Youth Center, who mentors low-income students, gets involved with their families and offers a variety of educational and art programs.