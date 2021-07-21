Rethink Food launches Meals on the Move

On Tuesday, July 6, nonprofit Rethink Food launched Meals on the Move, a four-month-long program to provide nourishing, culturally sensitive meals to New York City school children and families experiencing food insecurity this summer.

Each week, two dedicated Rethink Food trucks will distribute 4,000 meals to 10 schools throughout Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. The initiative will allow the nonprofit to serve some of the communities hardest hit by the pandemic, while also addressing an urgent need throughout the city, where food insecurity rates for children are among the highest in the country — since the pandemic began, the number of food-insecure children has increased to more than 520,000, and one in three currently face uncertainty around where their next meal will come from.

With schools closed for summer break, access to free, nutritious meals becomes increasingly difficult. This program, part of Rethink Food’s goal to provide upwards of 100,000 meals per week throughout the five boroughs this summer, reflects the organization’s ongoing mission to support these underserved communities long-term.