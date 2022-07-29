NYC Parks unveils $5.2M overhaul of Wakefield Playground 

On Friday, NYC Parks First Deputy Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa joined Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, state Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, City Councilmember Eric Dinowitz, representatives from Community Board 12, Friends of Wakefield Playground, teachers and students from P.S. 16, children and teachers from Demores Childcare, and members of the community to celebrate the $5.2 million reconstruction of Wakefield Playground in the Bronx.

“Wakefield Playground is a true neighborhood playground, and I’m thrilled that we have been able to completely rebuild it for the community,” said Rodriguez-Rosa. “This work would not have been possible without the support of our dedicated elected officials, and it is my hope that Wakefield Playground will be a source of joy and play for the children of this community for decades to come.”

“Wakefield Playground has finally received the facelift our children and families deserve,” added Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. “By making lasting investments like these, we are ensuring that the children of our community have somewhere safe to play, while also making their health and wellness a priority. Thank you to all who made this possible.”

The Wakefield Playground renovation has brought all new play equipment and a spray shower to the park. In the upper level of the playground, two new basketball courts, a painted junior soccer field and an additional entrance to increase safety have been installed. A new ADA accessible ramp now connects both levels, and new paving, plantings, seating and drinking fountains have all been added.

“The kids of our district deserve safe, fun, engaging places to play, and I am so glad that the newly upgraded Wakefield playground truly ‘hits it out of the park,’” said Eric Dinowitz. “The renovated space will serve to beautify our community, enhance safety and accessibility, and most of all show our kids we care.”

The $5.2 million project was funded with $3 million from the Office of the Mayor, $1 million from Jeffrey Dinowitz, $950,000 from Eric Dinowitz and $250,000 from the Office of the Bronx Borough President.