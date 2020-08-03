49th Precinct Community Council to hold ‘National Lights On’ against crime

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The first Tuesday in August each year, the 49th Precinct Council holds a ” National Night Out” against crime event in the park.

It traditionally offers live music, rides for kids and refreshments. This year due to COVID-19, the “National Night Out” Central Committee has elected to postpone the event until October 2020.

The event has taken place for the past 23 years to bring attention to the community’s fight against crime and to honor the men and women who lay their lives on the line for us every day.

Instead of a large scale program, the council is hosting a “Sea of Lights,” on Aug. 4, where they ask people to their lights on from 9 p.m to 10 p.m.

“On behalf of the NYPD 49th Precinct and the Community Council, we are pleased to invite you and your family to join us on Tuesday, August 4th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for ‘National Lights On’ against crime,” said the council on Facebook. “We ask for a ‘Sea of Lights’ whether it be in your yard, terrace, apartment or porch to show support and peace in our community.”

According to the 49th Precinct Council, National Lights On is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.