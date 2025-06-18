47th Precinct council president urges community action as youth gun violence rises in the Bronx

As youth-involved gun violence continues to rise in the Bronx, 47th Precinct Community Council President Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba is urging community members to take a more active role in educating young people about the dangers of firearms.

While overall crime in New York City has shown a recent decline, the NYPD reports an uptick in gun violence involving minors in several Bronx neighborhoods. Oloruntoba emphasized the need for consistent engagement with youth—whether at home, in schools, places of worship, or other community spaces—to address the issue before it escalates further.

He believes that early intervention and open dialogue are essential to steering young people away from violence and toward safer, more constructive paths.