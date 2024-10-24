30 Years of Power Women, Schneps Media Honors Power Women of the Bronx

The movers and shakers of the Bronx donned glittering gowns and their finest suits Wednesday to celebrate 50 iconic women being honored by Schneps Media as the Power Women of the Bronx.

In a high-energy, packed awards ceremony, extraordinary women from various industries were honored for their inspiring leadership, their contributions to Bronx business, and their positive impact on the community.

“Bringing together an inspirational group of women with diverse backgrounds and powerful stories is what the Schneps ultimate networking events are all about,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP Events, Schneps Media.

Schneps Media, publishers of Bronx Times, amnyMetro, Caribbean Life and Noticia, marked the 30th Anniversary of celebrating powerful women across the five boroughs by commemorating previously recognized Power Women as ICONS.

Franchesca Diaz, Director of Regional and Community Affairs for the Bronx at Con Edison, was honored for her work keeping the borough connected and the lights on during a period of economic expansion.

“Schneps Media is honoring women who are Power Women and leaders in the Bronx,” Diaz said. “Collectively, all of these women, who are women that I meet with regularly, are change makers in the Bronx and push the community forward. Something that is an honor for me to be a part of!”

The evening began with a VIP reception for all the honorees. The Power Women connected with one another, celebrating their achievements and having a bit of fun choosing flowered and feathered hats for the occasion.

Then the women joined their colleagues, family and supporters for a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and music. A silent auction and raffle with Jet Blue Tickets, an East 27 Creative photo shoot and a basket of cheer of prizes served to raise money with all proceeds going to the local cause Not On My Watch Inc., a nonprofit that seeks to empower young women and combat human trafficking and domestic violence. The raffle tickets were even sold by tiara toting Bronx girls milling about the swanky crowd who participate in a Not On My Watch program.

Pamela Damon, CEO of Not On My Watch Inc., was honored as a Power Woman of the Bronx in 2022 and was inducted into the Power Woman of the Bronx Hall of Fame in 2023. Wednesday, she was honored as an ICON.

“This is my purpose to work with women and girls,” Damon said. “So, to receive an award for doing what you’re supposed to do is beyond belief. I am so thankful to Schneps and everybody else for giving us the opportunity to strut our stuff and have a wonderful time and to be celebrated for the work that we are called to do.”

Damon said that the evening was about celebrating the girls’ success too, and noted that a portion of the money raised for Not On My Watch Inc. would go toward showing appreciation to the young women who worked hard at the event – the aspiring future Power Women of the Bronx.

As dinner and the awards ceremony began, County Clerk/Commissioner of Jurors of Bronx County the Honorable Ischia Bravo said a few words about the importance of women supporting other women.

“Together, we can build a system that is not only accessible, but is trusted,” Bravo said. “As I navigate this role as the first – and I hope not to be the last – Latina to serve in this capacity, I recognize the importance of paving the way for future leaders. I am committed to mentoring and empowering women who are inspired to grow within government.”

Bravo, like many Bronx women, persevered in the face of adversity. After growing up in NYCHA public housing and getting a GED, she earned multiple degrees and entered a field dominated by men. She said the word “No” isn’t in her vocabulary.

“I’ve been in government for 22 years and one of the things that I know was lackluster when I was growing up were women of color in positions of leadership,” Bravo said. “So, I never had those aspirations in the past, but I want to make sure that little girls like me have those aspirations now.”

One of the evening’s sponsors, The Carmelite System, a network of Catholic healing ministries that provides care and services to seniors, celebrated some of its own Power Women of the Bronx.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Carmelite System Tish Gathers has a legacy of faith-based service for seniors.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity for women to support one another,” Gathers said. “In my role as a Carmelite System CEO, I’m here representing 95 years of Power Women because our congregation of sisters was founded in the Bronx in 1929 and during the Great Depression these sisters pulled together to make sure that the elderly were properly housed and cared for.”

Simone Faulkner-Smith, Vice President of Human Resources, Volunteers, Reception & Security for Cabrini of Westchester, has been a leader in employee relations and human resources since joining Cabrini of Westchester in 2011.

“I was born and raised in the Bronx – lived here all of my formative years,” said Faulkner-Smith. “I went to Catholic High School (Holy Cross). I work with the Cabrini association; Mother Cabrini was a Catholic nun. I also work with the Carmelite system and the missionary system. I’m very passionate about those organizations and keeping the Catholic faith alive in the Bronx.”

As the celebration continued, Mistress of Ceremonies, Emmy-winning reporter for News 12 The Bronx, Noëlle Lilley, welcomed honorees one by one to dance down the red carpet and receive their Power Women of the Bronx award – an impressive and substantial gold trophy with their names engraved on a placard.

Jaqueline Santos, Vice President & Information Technology Systems Officer of Ponce Bank, said that being a Power Woman of the Bronx isn’t about just one part of her life. She values dedication and excellence both at work and at home.

“It’s a huge accomplishment that symbolizes hard work and dedication,” Santos said. “Also, being a successful single parent as well as having an excellent career.”

Dr. Diane Recinos, President of Berkeley College, is a respected leader in education with over 30 years of experience. She serves as a role model and an inspiration to students, especially young women.

“It’s been absolutely amazing to meet so many Women of Power, and to be included as one of them is truly an honor,” said Recinos.

Chief Financial Officer of the Bronx Economic Development Corporation (BXEDC), Angely Orbe supports and serves the small businesses of the Bronx. She hopes that the visibility of being a Power Woman of the Bronx will ultimately encourage the community to use the resources that BXEDC can provide Bronx small business owners.

Yesenia Quiones, Community Manager for Community & Business Development at Chase, has been serving her community through financial health workshops, facilitating non-profit partnerships and offering community programming to financially empower Bronxites.

“We have a lot of power at JP Morgan Chase!” said Quiones. “So, for me, I can say that this is such an honor contributing so much to the community and being acknowledged. Power is everything! Like Wonder Woman!”

“This event supports me and my business because I am able to speak to put us on the map,” said Orbe. “We provide capital access to Bronx businesses, and I think a lot of the people here are connected to the community. So, it will allow them to learn about organization.”

April Cardena, Founding Partner at Premiere Strategies Inc. and Chief of Staff to Bronx City Council Member Kristy Marmorato (R), was joined on the red carpet by the council member and her colleagues. She said that women need to look out for each other, especially in politics.

“There’s a saying, ‘behind every man there’s a woman,’” Cardena said. “Behind every woman, at least in the Bronx, there’s five others that she’s pulling along with her.”

Power Women of the Bronx is sponsored by the Carmelite System, Con Edison, Ponce Bank, Bronx, Healthy Start Partnership-Montefiore, Berkeley College, Bronx Economic Development Corp., Nos Quedamos, GSM Auctions, Bronx Chamber of Commerce, BronxNet and Miss Jessie’s.

Power Women of the Bronx Honorees:

Julissa Alvarez, MSW, MSB, Founder & CEO, Brimela Routes Corp

Hon. Ischia Bravo, Commissioner of Jurors/Bronx County Clerk

Miguelina Camilo, Esq., Counsel, Speaker Carl E. Heastie’s Office

April Cardena, Founding Partner, Premier Strategies Inc.

ICON, Vincenza Carovillano, Emmy-Nominated Makeup Artist, BE[YOU]TIFUL

Deborah Charlemagne, Market Director of Banking, Chase

ICON, Hon. Darcel Denise Clark, Bronx District Attorney

ICON, Jessica Clemente, Chief Executive Officer, Nos Quedamos

Ariana Collado, Executive Director, Bronx Democratic County Committee

Nancy Conde, Senior Advisor & Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s Office

Ambassador Dr. Suzan Johnson Cook, U.S. Ambassador for International Religious Freedom

ICON, Yasmin Cruz, Executive Director, Westchester Square BID

ICON, Pamela Damon, Chief Executive Officer, Not On My Watch, Inc.

ICON, Carjah Dawkins-Hamilton, Executive Program Director, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi

Franchesca Diaz, Director, Regional and Community Affairs, Con Edison

Darcel Dillard-Suite, M.S., Co-Founder & President, Full Circle Enterprises

ICON, Audrey Duncan, Director of Community Affairs, BronxNet Television

Thekra El-Rowmeim, Director of Family & Youth, Yemeni American Merchant Association (YAMA)

Hon. Amanda Farías, Majority Leader, City Council

Simone Faulkner-Smith, Vice President of Human Resources, Volunteers, Reception & Security for Cabrini of Westchester, The Carmelite System

ICON, Hon. Nathalia Fernandez, NYS State Senator, District 34

ICON, Daisy Cocco De Filippis, Ph.D., President, Hostos Community College

ICON, Debbian Fletcher-Blake, APRN, FNP, President & CEO, VIP Community Services

Trish Gathers, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Carmelite System

ICON, Hon. Vanessa Gibson, Bronx Borough President

ICON, Geydi Guerrero, Owner, Beauty Spa

Alma Idehen, Co-Director, Bronx Healthy Start Partnership-Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Pamela Johnson, Executive Director, Urban Neighborhood Inc.

Karen Vanderburg Johnson, Owner & Hairstylist, Eternal Beauty of NY

Laura Levine-Pinedo, Executive Director, Kingsbridge Riverdale Van Cortlandt Development Corp.

Mistress of Ceremonies, Noëlle Lilley, Reporter, News 12

ICON, Christina De Luca, Owner & Broker, De Luca Realty

ICON, Sandy Manessis-Clacken, Principal, New Vision Charter Advanced Math & School II

ICON, Royal Mickens, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Hustler Promotions Co.

Angely Orbe, Chief Financial Officer, Bronx Economic Development Corp

Sasha Y. Ortiz, Executive Director, Castle Hill BID

ICON, Aileen Padilla, Owner & Licensed Real Estate Broker, RE/MAX Boutique Realty

ICON, Hon. Janet Peguero, Bronx Deputy Borough President

Rommy Pennella, Vice President, NY Hispanic Cosmetology & Beauty Chamber of Commer

Silvia Posada, SVP of Network Development, Essen Health Care

Renee Pruzansky, Owner & Chief Executive Officer, ChoiceCare Management

Yesenia Quinones, Community Manager, Community & Business Development, Chase

Dr. Diane Recinos, President, Berkeley College

Joyce Rivera, Founder & CEO, St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction (SACHR)

Desiree Sanchez, Co-Owner, The Living Room

Jacqueline Santos, Vice President & Information Technology Systems Officer, Ponce Bank

ICON, Lisa Sorin, President, Bronx Chamber of Commerce

Estela Starr, Founder, Healing Thru Unity

Elder Millicent Stone, Vice President, Fort Schuyler Presbyterian Church

ICON, Angela Torres, Founder & Executive Director, Throggs Neck Community Alliance

Deborah Wong, Co-Owner, The Living Room