25-year old Bronx man arrested for June shooting death

Jayquan Williams, 25, was arrested Thursday for the June 19, 2021, shooting of Derrick Davis, 28.
Courtesy NYPD

On Thursday, police arrested Jayquan Williams for the June killing of a 28-year-old man.

Williams, 25, was arrested in connection with the June 19 shooting of Derrick Davis, of East 164th Street. At approximately 1:57 a.m. that morning, police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of 571 Southern Blvd., within the confines of the 41 Precinct.

Once officers’ arrived on the scene, they observed Davis unconscious and unresponsive, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. EMS responded to the location and transported Davis to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams, 1301 Hoe Ave., is being charged with three counts of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

