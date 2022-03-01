Police & Fire

19-year-old busted for multiple robberies in the Bronx

Sincere Green, 19, was arrested on Feb. 26 for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from multiple fast-food restaurants and drug stores.
Sincere Green, 19, was arrested over the weekend for allegedly using his hand to simulate a gun while stealing more than $1,000 from multiple fast-food restaurants and drug stores.

On Feb. 26, Green, of 983 E. 181 St., was charged with five counts of robbery.

According to police, between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, the suspect entered multiple businesses such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Subway, Dunkin’ and drug stores. Once inside, he demanded money from the cash registers and employees while pretending to have a gun in his hand.

The individual then fled in a green BMW. The thief stole approximately $1,180 in cash and property. There were no injuries reported as a result of these incidents.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

