Your Vote 2025: District 13: Contenders talk aging

Candidates Kristy Marmorato and Shirley Aldebol are currently vying for the District 13 city council seat, each bringing their unique visions and priorities to the race. As election approaches, the Bronx Times took the opportunity to engage with both candidates to gain insight into their perspectives on one of the city’s most pressing issues: aging in New York City.

In their interviews, Kristy Marmorato and Shirley Aldebol shared their thoughts on the challenges faced by older residents, including access to healthcare, affordable housing, transportation, and social services.

Q: Affordable, senior-friendly housing is critical for aging in place. What plans or initiatives would you champion to increase the availability of affordable, accessible housing options for older adults in your district?

Aldebol: I will champion more investment in affordable senior housing development with accessibility standards, rent protections, and support services built in. Preserving existing affordable housing is just as important, so we must fund repairs and upgrades to public and rent-stabilized housing where many seniors live. Expanding home modification programs like ramps, grab bars, and in-home care support will allow older adults to stay safely in their homes even as their needs change with age. No senior should be forced out of the community they call home.

Marmorato: Aging in place is essential for seniors’ dignity and independence. I would advocate for targeted affordable housing programs, including retrofitting existing units with accessibility modifications and building new senior-friendly apartments within District 13. This includes advocating for city incentives for landlords who create accessible units, integrating housing with nearby supportive services, and ensuring seniors have access to affordable rents and essential amenities such as elevators, grab bars, and emergency response systems.

Q: Social isolation and loneliness are major concerns among older residents, especially during the pandemic. How would you support or expand programs aimed at fostering community engagement and reducing social isolation among seniors?

Aldebol: I will fight to expand senior centers, adult day programs, and community spaces where older adults can connect with peers and neighbors. Intergenerational initiatives that bring young people and seniors together are also powerful ways to build connection and reduce isolation. I will also work to expand mental health services for all New Yorkers, including our seniors.

Marmorato: Social isolation has long-term health impacts, and I have prioritized programs to foster engagement. In District 13, I host Coffee with Kristy, hot meal events, free fresh produce giveaways, and I initiated NYBG Senior Appreciation Day, an annual tradition I initiated, providing educational and cultural programming. I will continue to expand recreational, cultural, and volunteer opportunities, including park events, movie nights, and summer concert series that encourage seniors to remain active and socially connected. I will also promote partnerships with libraries, senior centers, and faith-based organizations to provide regular programming that combats isolation.

Q: As many services move online, digital literacy and access become essential. What initiatives would you support to ensure older adults in your district can access technology and digital services safely and confidently?

Aldebol: I would support free technology training programs in libraries, schools, senior centers and senior housing and advocate for affordable Wifi and accessible devices for older adults. Bridging the digital divide will ensure seniors can stay connected to their loved ones, access the services they need, and protect themselves from scams that often target older people.

Marmorato: As city services and everyday applications move online, it is critical that our older adults are not left behind. I will always fund and support programs that teach digital skills, provide access to devices, and ensure cybersecurity awareness for older adults. In District 13, we have funded integrated technology support into senior programming at community centers and libraries, and I plan to expand workshops, tech help sessions, and partnerships with our funded local organizations so seniors can safely navigate online health, city services, and communication platforms.