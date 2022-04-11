SEE IT: Woman robbed of $30K watch at gunpoint in Mott Haven

The NYPD is looking for two people who allegedly stole a $30,000 watch at gunpoint late last month in Mott Haven.

According to the police, the heist went down March 27 early in the morning right after 6 a.m. A 30-year-old woman was walking into her home with three friends in the vicinity of East 147 Street and St. Ann’s Avenue, when suddenly two people exited a blue Nissan sedan parked across the street and walked towards them.

The situation escalated quickly. They allegedly pulled out guns and stole a $30,000 Audemars Piguet watch from the 30-year-old.

The thieves fled the scene in the blue Nissan sedan westbound on East 147 Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.